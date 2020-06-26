RESENT - Crosshairs

Get a load of Victoria, BC's Resent, the band absolutely crushing it here on their debut full-length, and showing an incredible amount of sludge skill for a band who only formed in 2017. This is serious stuff, these six songs mining the depths of feedback-drenched sludge despair that only the serious dare venture to Bands like Grief and Noothgrush are the obvious reference points; this stuff makes Eyehategod sound positively catchy.

Although it must be said that “Wallowing In Filth” and “Miserable” both have memorable riffs, much in the way that Grief would toss in a memorable riff before continuing the blinders-on, ignorant, no-remorse attack. I love every minute here, the band even speeding things up momentarily on “Victimized” much like the masters of this genre often do, providing a brief respite from the relentless slugging attack before quickly dropping it back down and then just attacking, attacking, attacking, the band saving the best attack for last, the closing “Miscarriage” an immediate doomsday-sludge classic, a perfect endtime anthem for 2020, Resent absolutely proving themselves as a band to watch in sludge with this excellent debut.