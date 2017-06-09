RHINO BUCKET - The Last Real Rock 'N' Roll

The band named for the reservoir tip condom, never one for subtlety, issue their seventh, bravado entitled platter (first since '11). Initially signed at the tail end of the Sunset Strip heyday, theirs is a more down to Earth, countrified, high energy hard rock, often compared to AC/DC: same three chords, high volume bluesy guitars, some slide playing and gritty/nasal vocals about women & booze.

“Hello Citizens”, destined to be a rousing show opener, is the type of song so many Swedish neo-sleaze merchants would love to pen. “Last Call” features backing female vocals, which is appropriate, since the title refers to ending a relationship, not (as would be surmised) about drinking. The same cannot be said of an ode to over imbibing, “Falling Down the Stairs” or self-induced hard times “Misery”. In case you missed the point, lovers of progressive music, with erudite lyrics should avoid, with a talked through (profanity laced) “So Long” even employing a Bon Scott soundalike. Speaking of the Aussies, try out the short, 2:32 “Forgiveness”. There's a PG-13 double entendre “Bang My Drum” and crawling album closer “The Devil You Know” utilizes gong and crackling thunder sound effects topped with screaming vox. The band has spent the last few years (with Kix guitarist Brain “Damage” Forsythe in the fold) touring extensively throughout Europe, where their brand of no nonsense rock (just rock, in general) is more accepted.