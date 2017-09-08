Serious Black’s lineup is an impressive resume consisting of players from bands Firewind, Rhapsody, Tad Morose, Edenbridge, Visions Of Atlantis and Dreamscape. What do you get – well the music is a natural hybrid of all the above with the result what you’d expect – European power metal. But, unlike some of the new younger bands playing this style, Serious Black don’t come across as contrived or over using the hallmarks of the genre, see a Gloryhammer and Dragonforce (farce). Black is more akin to Orden Ogan. Magic, their third album, is their first concept story created by vocalist Urban Breed.

“Binary Magic” and “Burn! Witches! Burn!” maintain a steadfast tempo with traditional guitar tones, melodic leads and vocals, with the focus on power in the metal. “Lone Gunman Rule” could have been a left over track for Gamma Ray with the riff complimented by keys, while “Newfound Freedom” one from Firewind. Some lovely catchy simplicity and vocal harmonies to “You’ll Never Know”. Solid. A triumphant power metal gallop spirits “I Can Do Magic”. A darker tone is clear for the delivery and leads to “Serious Black Magic” with fitting moody keyboards and laughter in the voice. “The Witch Of Caldwell Town” has the most drive while “True Love Is Blind” back to a straight forward arrangement. By the last track, “One Final Song” things close on a somber note with such a flair for Broadway.

Maybe could have shaved off two or three for better impact and quality over quantity (intro “With A Tip Of The Hat” / “Binary Magic”), but regardless enjoyable and kept my attention.