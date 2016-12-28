SEVEN KINGDOMS - Decennium

Now a decade into their recording career, Seven Kingdoms are one of the few American acts who can compete with the Europeans, when it comes to female fronted power metal. In the fall of 2015, the Florida based outfit gave a teaser of what's contained within the ten tracks on their fourth full-length, In fact, their In the Walls pre-release EP featured a pair of cuts also found here: “Undying” and that title cut.

High energy, blood pumping gallops are the name of the game, from the opening “Stargazer” (no relation to Rainbow/Ronnie James Dio). Not taking the foot off the gas pedal, the aforementioned “Undying” adds a bit of grit to the angelic delivery of Sabrina Valentine. Ear candy moment, the guitars switch channels (left & right) to start the gang backing-voiced “In The Walls”. Cameron Cruz' guitar shines on “Kingslayer”, not just playing, but tons of tricks. In a moment of difference, comes a more restrained “Neverending”, complete with classical music inspired introductory guitar burst, before settling into a mid-tempo romp. The “Awakened From Nothing” finale might be the favorite, coalescing all the best elements into one kick ass song. Hard to believe they'll be able to keep this pace throughout a whole set, when the band opens for Evergrey, throughout North America, this May. Support!