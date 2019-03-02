For grindcore fans, Slave To The Grind has been a long time coming, the documentary about grindcore having us all frothing at the mouth since it was first announced what feels like a lifetime ago (not because it took the filmmakers a long time, just because we're grind fans: we listen to 40-second songs, we're impatient as shit). And does this doc ever deliver the goods, from the cast of characters—Scott Carlson, Dave Witte, bunch of Agathocles dudes, Bill Steer, you name it, almost everyone is here—to the incredible scenes of Bryan Fajardo of P.L.F. demonstrating different kinds of blastbeats (I could watch that alone for hours). Sensitive subjects (and by that, I mean Seth Putnam) are handled with honesty and with plenty of different opinions represented, which is great to see; AC drummer Tim Morse gives what ends up being a very touching reflection on Putnam (Morse has plenty of excellent and thoughtful things to say in the movie, including his own thoughts on AC's legacy). I'm dismayed at the lack of Mick Harris, who declined to be interviewed for the movie, and kept waiting for Jeff Walker to show up, and he never does. Not having Assück in here is going to result in me penning filmmaker Doug Brown an epic cranky letter (their name is on some show flyers, but that's it), and I feel like a very interesting story arc was missed in not discussing Nasum giving grind a serious resurgence when they burst on the scene. However, these criticisms all fall under the “can't please everyone” category; Brown and crew did an amazing job with Slave To The Grind, its visuals beckoning me back for repeat viewings, as does its incredibly insightful, revealing, and oddly touching interviews with scene legends like Dan Lilker, Jon Chang (anyone who, literally, starts yelling about his opinions on power violence during an on-camera interview is good in my books), and Kevin Sharp. The movie also does a great job at examining and capturing the DIY culture around grindcore, one of the best genres of music in the world, as this excellent film proves.