STRIKER - Striker

Fifth release from the high energy Edmonton based traditional metallers. Rising profile courtesy of relentless touring (overseas) and inclusion on the just concluded 70,000 Tons Of Metal. “Former Glory” opens, a song they also decided to kick off the current in-concert run. There's always a hint of sing-along accessibility in the Striker sound. This is a fun-time introduction to the seven remaining tracks “Cheating Death” is just a 53 seconds short cinematic instrumental.

Intensity and guitar playing are amplified for “Pass Me By” with its Beastie Boys (“Fight For Your Right”) shouted chorus. Infectious “Born To Lose” (also aired on tour) is a mix of uplifting power metal and traditional clickety-clack drumming. Searing guitar and high pitched vocals are name of the game for “Shadows In The Light”. Like the others, construction is short and to the point. The whole disc is done in just a hair over 33 minutes! As the title suggests, there's a hint of bygone hair metal in “Rock The Night”. Chugging riffs and lofty register greet “Over The Top”. Pure metal, start to finish “Freedom's Call” is the strongest number, before ending with a similarly heavy “Curse Of The Dead”. Striker are not for everyone, but those looking for to inject a little fun into the seriousness of life, would do well to investigate Striker, band and namesake album.