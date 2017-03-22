SUPER SNAKE - Leap Of Love

Super Snake. A simple, but effective name. Leap Of Love is the New Jersey’s act’s second album and what’s the best way to describe, like a night in passing around a joint with the buds and taking in the jams.

This is fuzzed out, psych-tinged rock ‘n’ roll with droning vocals from frontman Jerry Jones that makes for one big trip man. Sprinkle in some Red Fang, add some Black Sabbath, with some Rob Zombie lyrical zaniness and you get Super Snake. I like the Sabbath-jamming of “Lie For You” and the rhythm changes in the title track opener. It’s as if the mighty Snake set up shop in 1974 and never left. Having a song titled “Spirit Of 74” elicits that vibe. Just listen to all the mighty, far-out riffs these guys bring to the table, and ya know, if ya don’t have the riffs, it’s just not going to work.

The misstep the band takes is there’s 12 songs of this and run a bit too long for its own good. The second half starts to drag a bit, but there are still enjoyable, head-rattling grooves in “Too Late Who Cares” and the up-tempo “Big Sieze” is an eye-opener and would like to the Snake bring some faster stuff to the table in the future.

It’s not too late to get on board with the Snake, Leap Of Love is the down ‘n’ dirty rock ‘n’ roll that fans of Sabbath, Red Fang, White Zombie, and Deftones would take a liking too. There are rattlers here that hang with the best of them and bonus points to the cool name they sport.