THE AGE OF ELECTRIC - The Pretty EP

Prior to moving to Las Vegas and fronting Sin City Sinners, before touring the world with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Saskatchewan’s Todd Kerns helmed the Juno nominated The Age Of Electric. Now, 20 years after the release of their last album, Make A Pest A Pet, all four original members – including Todd’s brother John on bass, along with the Dahle brothers; Kurt on drums and Ryan on guitar – have reunited and released this super enjoyable four-song EP. Titled as a companion piece to The Ugly EP, released in 1993, The Pretty EP begins with “Kids Break Bones”, a catchy number that perfectly encapsulates male sibling rivalry.

Furthermore, the lyrics contain a tip of the hat to a pair of tennis superstars with the line, ‘You were McEnroe, I was Bjorn Borg.’ Superb leadoff single and video “Keys” is gold foil wrapped ear candy, again featuring lyrical references to yesteryear. “Elephant” is full of bounce and will undoubtedly go over well live. Conversely, “Show Me Your Weakness” is much more of a rumbler, flying low albeit with a few swift manoeuvers. Sonically, The Pretty EP is certainly a throwback to the ‘90s with The Age Of Electric picking up exactly where they left off. Unfortunately, these four songs whiz by in an all too quick 12 minutes; here’s hoping TK and his crew deliver a full-length album soon.