THE CROWN - Cobra Speed Venom

Album number ten from superb Swedish death metal merchants The Crown sees the band marking this celebratory milestone with profound aggression! Once again teaming up with producer Fredrik Nordström at his legendary Studio Fredman in Gothenburg – where Arch Enemy, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, Opeth, Soilwork, and many more have recorded – vocalist Johan Lindstrand and co. deliver a sonic tsunami capable of obliterating everything in its path.

Comprised of ten main cuts and three bonus tracks, Cobra Speed Venom (despite its somewhat awkward title that really doesn’t suit the artwork) is razor sharp in its melodic ferocity. Song length ranges from three minutes with the drum heavy “Rise In Blood”, to seven minutes with the more intricate and involved “The Sign Of The Scythe”. An unexpected instrumental comes by way of the hauntingly epic “Where My Grave Shall Stand”. Simultaneously malicious and endearing, guitarists Marko Tervonen and Robin Sörqvist are elite musical craftsmen; just listen to “In The Name Of Death” for proof.