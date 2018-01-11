WILDESTARR - Beyond The Rain

Beyond The Rain is Houston-based, melodic power metal band Wildestarr’s third go around. The trio, consisting of husband and wife combo — bassist/guitarist Dave Starr (ex-Lääz Rockit, Vicious Rumors, Chastain) and vocalist London Wilde (Chastain), along with drummer Josh Foster — have formed a fantastic musical bond since its 2003 formation. Five years since the adventurous Edgar Allen Poe-inspired concept album, A Tell Tale Heart, the band returns with another solid release. Beyond The Rain is a concept album based on Wilde’s brother’s life and eventual suicide, which is accompanied by a personal and emotional storyline. The melodic instrumentation, soaring vocal harmonies, tasteful guitar solos and edgy riffs accentuates the 10 tracks with aplomb.

The brief but impressive melodic instrumental opener “Metamorphose” sets the scene nicely while the title track begins the narrative with an old school USPM sound based on Queensrÿche and Crimson Glory elements that tells the tale of Wilde’s brother’s escape through music from a bad childhood. Immediately, the listener will take notice of Wilde’s fantastic vocals and Starr’s impressive fretboard chops. “Down Cold” possesses a ’70s rock style reminiscent of ELO/Queen multi-part harmonies in the chorus. Ten tracks with a 37-minute run time is the perfect duration, which manages to keep your interest with its abundant guitar melodies, soaring vocal harmonies and killer vocals. Wildestarr has created a cool, melodic power metal album with loads of hooks and memorable choruses.