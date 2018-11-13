WITCHFYRE - Grimorium Verum

Debut from heretofore unknown Spanish Mercyful Fate worshippers, singing in English. In fact, vocalist Emi Metal also is the singer for previously (favorably) reviewed labelmates Evil Hunter.

Not as blatant King Diamond possessed voices as Attic, the singer does offer a change in dynamics (normal to piercing highs) and the guitars certainly recall the classic Sherman/Denner interplay. None better than speedy "Lord Of The Underworld", but the overall Fate vibe is best accomplished on "The Guardian Of The Dead", more suited to the falsetto. Sure, the original ‘80s vocal stylings were an acquired taste, and this rougher (less refined?) take on the theme is similarly dichotomous, but don't let that from dissuading investigation. The melodies within "Night Hunter" temporarily abandons the Mercyful guitars, in favor of a revved up Rainbow "Can't Happen Here" mixed with Motley Crue "Live Wire". They do return, come the break and throughout the rest of the disc. "Queen Of The Night" features some classic circling guitars the Danes would appreciate. While bands like this are undoubtedly toiling away in all corners of the world, cheers to Fighter for promoting them and like-minded traditionalists. Keep 'em coming!