VOLBEAT Answers - Will METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Ever Guest On An Album?

BraveWords continues to roll out interviews from this year's Heavy Montréal, which took place August 6th and 7th at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine Des Jeux. Volbeat singer Michael Poulsen is next on the hot seat as "Metal" Tim enquires about the band's current tour and the incredible success of their new album Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie. And he answers the question: will fellow Dane Lars Ulrich from Metallica ever appear on a Volbeat album?





Volbeat released Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie on June 3rd via Republic Records. The album landed at #4 on The Billboard 200, selling over 50,000 units in the week ending on June 9th.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by frontman Michael Poulsen and lead guitarist Rob Caggiano, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie includes a total of 13 new tracks, reflecting Volbeat's signature hybrid of rock prowess, metal power, blues soul, and rockabilly swing.

Volbeat's North American tour dates:

September

6 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena*

7 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena*

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

10 - Denver, CO - High Elevation Festival

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom*

18 - Chester, PA - Rock Allegiance Festival

*Support from Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard

Volbeat's complete tour itinerary, including all European dates, can be viewed here.





(Volbeat live at Heavy Montréal 2016 photo by Mark Gromen)