2 Girls 1 Harp: CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Cover BILLY IDOL's "Dancing With Myself"; Video

Dual twin harpists, Camille And Kennerly, return with another cover; this time taking on Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself". Watch the video below.

A message states: "'Dancing With Myself' has been on our “to do” list of covers for a long time because well... we’re twins! And what better time to post this cover, than a time in the world when everyone is pretty much dancing with themselves?! ;) ;) We get comments daily online from people saying that we’re just one person. We had so much fun playing with that by starting the piece with just one of us, and then having the other twin join in. However, for those people who insist that we’re one person, you can see us clasp hands at the end. ;) ;) We thought this was the perfect song to bring back our 2 Girls 1 Harp invention! Arranging this song for 1 harp was hugely challenging to begin with, but we also wanted to add a dancing element, so we twirl around the harp and switch sides 5 times! So, we switch off playing the harp correctly and playing the harp backwards (and from the side!) - and yes, that is extremely difficult! haha. You’ll also hear quite a bit of harp percussion! We hope you enjoy our interpretation of this timeless rock classic! This video was filmed by our mom on our phone. Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we can perform it live with our 2 harps and voices: no backing tracks, loops, or harp overlays."