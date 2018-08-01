2nd Annual Fear The Riff Announced; ZAKK WYLDE, JOHN PETRUCCI, CHRIS CAFFERY, More Slated To Appear

The countdown is on! The 2nd Annual Fear The Riff Effects, Pedals and Gear Expo is less than two weeks away. The Expo has announced meet & greets with Zakk Wylde (Wylde Audio, Black Label Society) and John Petrucci (Dream Theatre), guitar clinics hosted by Gil Parris & Ken Haas (Reverend) and Mark Holcomb (Periphery), a performance by Morley Artist David Mercado & guests Al Mercado & Alex Garcia, among others! View the full schedule below.





Main Floor Meet & Greet Tables

12:15PM-1:30PM - Zakk Wylde (Wylde Audio, Black Label Society)

1:30PM-2:00PM - Chris Caffery (Tran Siberian Orchestra) + Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister)

2:00PM-3:00PM - John Petrucci (Dream Theatre) - Ernie Ball/Music Man

3:00PM-4:00PM - Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders) + Andy James (Dunlop)

4:00PM-4:30PM - Jake Bowen (Periphery) - Ibanez Guitars

5:00PM-6:00PM - Angel Vivaldi (Charvel)



Sam Ash Demo Room

11:00AM-12:00PM - Guitar Clinic with Gil Parris & Ken Haas (Reverend)

1:00PM-2:30PM - Performance by David Mercado, Al Mercado & Alex Garcia

3:00PM-4:00PM - Guitar Clinic with Jimmy Vivino (VOX)

4:30PM-5:30PM - Guitar Clinic with Mark Holcomb (Periphery) - PRS Guitars



The festival will be taking place on Saturday, August 11th at the Brooklyn Expo Center (79 Franklin Street). Attendees can expect to find the latest in stompboxes, amps, guitars, basses and more. Tickets are available here.

Guests are free to bring their own guitar and headphones to check out and purchase gear from the 60+ vendors who will be onsite including Fender, Ibanez, Marshall, as well as Gibson and Wylde Audio - both of who will be exclusively showcasing their 2019 lines. Industry experts will be hosting panels and demos, while craft beer, whiskey and barbecue vendors will also be on-site.



Additionally, the Fear the Riff team will be hosting an Expo Party pre-game on Friday, August 10th at Saint Vitus at 7PM to get everyone "amped" for Saturday's event. Bands performing will include Godmaker, Husbandry, Space Cadaver, Future Usses, and The Cancer Conspiracy. Tickets are $12, and are available via Ticketfly. Each paid entry will receive a raffle ticket for a free pedal from Fuzzrocious or a free Dunable Splatterblaster.