40 Years Ago Today - Riot In Toronto At ALICE COOPER Concert; Video Footage

From author Ian Christie’s Facebook page:

“Forty years ago today, ‘the worst riot in Toronto rock 'n' roll history’ when Alice Cooper pulled a no-show. 31 arrests, 12 people hospitalized, metal folding chairs flying through the air, and cops on horseback fighting wild-eyed teens in killer concert jerseys on the arena floor.

“Even without the riot, this excellent footage captures the madness and mood of 1980s heavy rock concerts. And concert clashes like this were not uncommon, either!”

Toronto TV show The New Music did follow up segments on the infamous Alice Cooper no-show riot. The segments feature actual footage of the riot taking place. The host and narrator of the segments is J.D. Roberts, who is now John Roberts of CNN.