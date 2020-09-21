5TH MACHINE - The New Revelation Of Hard Rock

One of the revelations of hard rock today, 5th Machine, was formed in 2013, after a reunion between friends. The band currently has six friends making modern hard rock with footprints from the 80s, full of striking melodies. With influences from Ratt, Dokken, Racer X, Savatage, and Winger.

The inspiration for the band's name came after a trip that vocalist Fábio Cabral made to a historic village in Paranapiacaba / SP, where in this small village, there was a 19th century building called Quinta Machina. In this building, all creation and developmental projects related to the functioning of a locomotive, its tracks and all the railway interlocution in the country, were born in this house.

5th Machine debuted in music with the first single “Back In Time”, a hard rock song full of AOR elements with striking melodies and inspired guitar solos. In addition to being one of the style's representatives in Brazil, the band has been gaining notoriety around the world for its modern style, which was praised by vocalist Edu Falaschi, who nominated them for the musician and producer Thiago Bianchi (Noturnall / ex-Shaman ), resulting in an invitation to record an album.

The album, Back In Time, was released in June via Lions Pride Music, and is available on all digital platforms. The band was scheduled to tour this year, but due to the new coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately it was canceled. They are currently working on new compositions and will soon release the music video for the song “Mirros And Bones”.

Tracklisting:

"5th Machine"

"The Wind"

"The Song Of A Beggar"

"Mirrors And Bones"

"Until The End Of Time"

"Say No To time"

"Home"

"Take Me Away"

"Dreaming Nights"

"For All The Young"

"Back In Time"

Lineup:

Fábio Cabral (Vocals)

Tiago Fusco (Guitar)

Guma (Guitar)

Carol Fusco (Keyboards)

Eder Zavanella (Bass)

Boris Boroski (Drums)

(Photos - Alini Galli)