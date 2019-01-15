70000 Tons Of Metal – Explore Labadee With Your Favorite Artists; Video

Explore the beautiful Caribbean destination, Labadee with your favorite Artists on Day 3 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

Here are their exclusive excursions for Round 9:

Discover Haiti Coastal Cruise - With Members Of Kalmah

Labadee Snorkel Safari - With Members Of Sodom

A Dragon's Breath Flight Line - With Members Of Vomitory

Kayak Adventure - With Members Of Gloryhammer and Visions Of Atlantis

Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal happens January 31st - February 4th.

Confirmed acts include: Accept, Arkona, The Black Dahlia Murder, Comvulse, Coroner, CyHra, Dark Funeral, Delain, Eluveitie, Ensiferum, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Gloryhammer, God Dethroned, Heidevolk, In Vain, Kamelot, Max And Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots, MaYaN, Ne Obliviscaris, Nile, Obituary, Onslaught, Paradise Lost, Persefone, Pestilence, Raven, Riot V, Soulfly, Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper, Subway To Sally, Svartsot, Tiamat, Tristania, Twilight Force, Unleash The Archers, Van Canto, Visions Of Atlantis, Vomitory, Warbringer.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming With Waters In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous Belly Flop Contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s having an all-access backstage pass!

Join 2,999 metalheads and 60 world class bands on board the ultimate heavy metal vacation of a lifetime!

