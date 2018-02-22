A II Z Founder GARY OWENS Launches €5.2M Lawsuit Against Spanish Government; Band Performed With BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN

Gary Owens, the British ex-rock star who was jailed for a murder he did not commit has launched a €5.2 million lawsuit against the Spanish government, reports Euro Weekly News.

Owens, 56, spent 30 months in high security Spanish prisons after being arrested in Tenerife with wife Jayne, 50, in 1991. The couple were held in connection with death of Norwegian nightclub owner Torbjorn Heta, whose body was found at the bottom of a Marbella well. And the guitarist, whose band A II Z played with Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden after hitting the British heavy metal charts in the early 1980s, is now suing for damages.

His lawyer Luis Tatay, based in Valencia, revealed that a claim has been filed with the Ministry of Justice in Madrid.

He said: “Mr Owens has suffered more than 25 years under a criminal investigation, two-and-a-half years in prison and being extradited from the UK to Spain.

“If the Ministry fails to respond to the claim, we have the options of seeking a trial before the Audiencia Nacional [a special high court] and appealing to the Supreme Court.”

(Photo - gary-owens.com)