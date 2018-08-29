A LIGHT DIVIDED Release "Fear Of Heights" Drum Playthrough Video

A Light Divided will release of their new full-length album Choose Your Own Adventure on October 5th. Chock full of catchy, memorable anthems that poise A Light Divided to be the next big pop/metal crossover, Choose Your Own Adventure is an essential listen. Pre-orders available here. Today, drummer Adam Smith reveals his playthrough of the lead single, "Fear Of Heights".

Smith says, "My first rule is to not over-do it. My thinking was, what can be done to really drive the song without being over-done. That's how we landed on the verses, which is a really solid rhythm but with several different fills to help keep it moving but interesting. I've tried to do more with switching hands and using rudiments more throughout songs, which is something I haven't done a lot before. I know it's sort of weird, but some of the stuff we did on this song, and really the whole record, is way outside of my safe zone but still very much my style and personality.

"Production-wise, we spent a lot of time going back and really making sure everything percussion related existed for the betterment of the song as a whole. We stripped stuff out but also found ways to add cool features in other parts. Really, that's our main focus - make the best song possible. So, don't get married to what you're playing in the beginning too much because it might not ultimately make the cut if it doesn't serve that purpose."

Choose Your Own Adventure was produced by Kile Odell (Motionless In White, Cane Hill) and Joshua Landry (Letters From The Fire, Motionless In White).

Tracklisting:

“Make Your Luck”

“Fear Of Heights”

“Remedy”

“Another Bar Fight In Brooklyn”

“Life Lessons”

“The War We Watched”

“Scars Of You”

“Finding Center”

“Sink Into Nothing”

“Plastic Crowns”

“Counting To Sober”

“Armor And War Paint”

“Fear Of Heights” video:

Track-by-track video #1:

(Photo - Rei Haycraft)