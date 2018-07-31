A LIGHT DIVIDED To Release Choose Your Own Adventure Debut In October

Infectious pop hooks, exhilarating vocals, hair-raising riffs, and unforgettable melodies are only a fraction of what listeners should expect to hear on A Light Divided's upcoming full-length release, Choose Your Own Adventure, releasing to the masses on October 5th. Chock full of catchy, memorable anthems that poise A Light Divided to be the next big pop/metal crossover, Choose Your Own Adventure is an essential listen. Preorders available here.

Get your very first taste of Choose Your Own Adventure with the hooky, high-energy new single and electrifying music video for "Fear of Heights", directed and filmed by Justin Reich of Antimatter Studios.

"As someone who constantly battles with anxiety and self-image concerns, ‘Fear Of Heights’ deals with being afraid to get out of your own way when it comes to relationships," says vocalist Jaycee Clark. "It's scary being vulnerable enough to let someone into your inner crazy because what if they don't like what they find? But for the right person, you realize you have to open up and face those fears or you risk losing everything."

As made evident on "Fear of Heights", A Light Divided's undeniable songwriting prowess is accented by Choose Your Own Adventure's lyrical content. The band explores personal, relevant topics - ranging from relationships to mental health - inspired by their own lives and losses. At the age that important decisions they make now could impact the development of the rest of their lives, all five members of A Light Divided put their own experiences to paper on Choose Your Own Adventure, creating a relatable experience for listeners.

"We underwent a lot of major changes since our last record so, it was really important for Choose Your Own Adventure to reflect all of that growth," says Jaycee. "We constantly pushed ourselves to step further and further outside our comfort zone and ultimately created a record I couldn't be more proud of. Lyrically, Choose Your Own Adventure deals with topics like frustration, mental health, loss, betrayal, relationships, hope and continuing to fight for what you love despite those challenges. I think everyone has had those experiences at some point and I hope these songs can help someone to see the light in those dark times."

Choose Your Own Adventure was produced by Kile Odell (Motionless In White, Cane Hill) and Joshua Landry (Letters From The Fire, Motionless In White).

Tracklisting:

“Make Your Luck”

“Fear Of Heights”

“Remedy”

“Another Bar Fight In Brooklyn”

“Life Lessons”

“The War We Watched”

“Scars Of You”

“Finding Center”

“Sink Into Nothing”

“Plastic Crowns”

“Counting To Sober”

“Armor And War Paint”

“Fear Of Heights” video:

(Photo by: Rei Haycraft)