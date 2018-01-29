A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Recruit New Guitarist, Drummer

A Pale Horse Named Death welcome new guitarist Joe Taylor (Lita Ford, Doro Pesch). Taylor replaces Matt Brown who has moved on with other business ventures.

The band also introduces new drummer Tommy Spano (Corey Glover, Sekond Skyn) Spano replaces Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig).

Lead vocalist / guitarist Sal Abruscato, bassist Eric Morgan, and guitarist Eddie Heedles are excited about the new additions and have been working in the studio in New Jersey. "We are just about finalized with our new deal with SPV / Long Branch Records to release a new A Pale Horse Named Death album. It will be our third album - long overdue for our fans and ourselves."

APHND re-activated in early October after Sal Abruscato completed his touring obligations for Life Of Agony and left the band at the end of its touring cycle in early December. Stay tuned for more news and announcements at apalehorsenameddeath.com.

Thus far, A Pale Horse Named Death has released two albums: And Hell Will Follow Me (2011), and Lay My Soul to Waste (2013). The official video for "DMSLT" from Lay My Soul To Waste can be seen below.