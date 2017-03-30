A PERFECT CIRCLE Inks Worldwide Deal With BMG; Band Working On New Album

BMG has signed a worldwide recording deal with multi-platinum rock band A Perfect Circle. Currently the band is in the studio working on material for a new full-length album to be released via BMG, 13 years since their last release eMOTIVe (2004). A Perfect Circle recently announced a string of dates for their upcoming APC Spring Tour kicking off April 6th.

A Perfect Circle formed in 1999 with principal members Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide) and Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer) creating a fluid band where lineups were free to shift with each ensuing album. The band’s current lineup is Howerdel, Keenan, James Iha (The Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Devo/The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal/The Beta Machine).

Howerdel said, "We just signed a new record deal with BMG! Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC-2017!"

Jon Cohen, EVP Recorded Music at BMG, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome A Perfect Circle to BMG and excited to present their highly-anticipated new music to the world. Their uncompromising approach, vision and legion of fans have made them one of the most artistic and commercially successful acts in rock.”

A Perfect Circle has released three studio albums: Mer de Noms (2000), Thirteenth Step (2003) and eMOTIVe (2004). Following a whirlwind period of multi-platinum album sales and sold out worldwide touring, the band took a self-imposed hiatus, which lasted until the fall of 2010. A Perfect Circle shook the dust off by announcing a series of multi-night, full album performances and a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band followed with a sold-out North American tour, festival outings at Lollapalooza (US/South America) and the Australian Soundwave Festival (2013). That same year, they released the retrospective Three Sixty and their first live release A Perfect Circle Live: Featuring Stone and Echo. In late 2016, the band announced a new round of U.S. tour dates and word came that Howerdel and Keenan were writing music for a new album.

Tour dates:

April

6, 7, 8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

11 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre

13 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic

14 - Reno, NV - Reno Event Center

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center (Sold Out)

17 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center (Sold Out)

19 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre

20 - St. Louis, MO - Chafietz Arena

22 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (Sold Out)

23 - Dallas, TX - Verizon Theatre (Sold Out)

25 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park

26 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center (Sold Out)

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

