AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Confirms MALCOLM YOUNG Does Not Appear On New Album - "I Chose Not To Do That Because I Felt Malcolm Wouldn't Like Me Trying To Splice His Guitar Work"

AC/DC will release their new album, Power Up, on November 13 via Columbia Records. Guesting on Spain's RockFM classic rock radio's El Pirata, guitarist Angus Young discussed the album, including the rumours that guitar parts from founding AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 suffering from dementia, appear on the record.

Angus: "I know a lot of people have been saying, did Malcolm actually play, is it his instrument on the new album? I chose not to do that because I felt Malcolm wouldn't like me trying to splice his guitar work. Malcolm and I wrote a lot of songs together, we always wrote together and each one contributed their ideas. Malcolm had come up with ideas for the choruses, we had some notes. Some parts were already composed and I had to polish them. In other cases, he had left only a small part and I had to pull from memory and complete the next verse. "

The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe Power Up box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker.

Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display.

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Power Up is the long awaited new album from AC/DC, and the band’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Power Up was announced with the release of the album’s first single, “Shot In The Dark” (listen below), and features the lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

