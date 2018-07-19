AC/DC - “Hells Bells” Featured In New Overlord Horror Flick Trailer

AC/DC’s classic, “Hells Bells”, is featured in the trailer for J. J. Abrams’s upcoming WWII horror film, Overlord.

Hitting theaters on November 9th, Overlord is described as follows: On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.