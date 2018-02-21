AC/DC Lane's Cherry Bar Bans Mobile Phones From Live Performances

Cherry Bar, on AC/DC Lane in Melbourne, Australia, has announced they’d be banning mobile phones from performances immediately, after scoping public opinion via their Facebook page.

Hit 107 reports that James Young, owner and booker of Cherry Bar, said they’d be okay with a quick snap but staff had recently noticed a stark increase in the number of people filming entire performances lately.

“I’ve noticed in the last six months it’s really something that’s become a lot more prevalent. (It’s) not just people pulling out their phones and taking a quick snap which is fine by me, (it’s) people holding up their phones and spreading their elbows like windmills and blocking the people behind them and arrogantly recording song after song. It’s embarrassing.”

