AC/DC - New "Shot In The Dark" Single Featured In Dodge Commercial

AC/DC recently released a teaser for their upcoming new single, "Shot In The Dark", to be featured on the band's new album, possibly titled Power Up. The new released will be the follow-up to Rock Or Bust, released in 2014. Check out the teaser clip below:

Now, a clip of the song has surfaced in a new Dodge commercial. The spot, found below, celebrates the company's recent first-place finishes in both the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) and J.D. Power APEAL Study. The video features the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, and the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

Last week the band revealed a new photo confirming their 2020 lineup: Angus Young (Lead Guitar), Brian Johnson (Lead Vocals), Cliff Williams (Bass Guitar), Phil Rudd (Drums), and Stevie Young (Rhythm Guitar).

AC/DC fan site AC/DC Brasil recently posted two new photos of the band filming a new video, which the official AC/DC website has since pulled down.

Last year AC/DC were seen working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust). AC/DC ’s upcoming studio album will include the late Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on all tracks.

Stay tuned for further details on AC/DC's new album, coming soon!