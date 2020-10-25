AC/DC To Release "Shot In The Dark" Music Video On Monday; Second Trailer Streaming

AC/DC have released a second trailer for their upcoming video for "Shot In The Dark", the first single from their new album, Power Up. The video will be released on Monday, October 26 at 9:30 AM (NYC) / 2:30 PM (London) / 12:30 AM (Sydney, Tuesday). Watch both teasers below:

AC/DC will release Power Up on November 13 via Columbia Records. The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Power Up is AC/DC’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Power Up was announced with the release of the album’s first single, “Shot In The Dark” (listen below), and features the lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark":

Trailers: