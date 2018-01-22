ACCEPT Release Video Trailer For Upcoming Russian Concerts
January 22, 2018, 10 hours ago
Accept have released a video trailer for their live dates in Russia next month. The clip can be found below.
Dates:
February
23 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora Concert Hall
24 - Moscow, Russian Federation - GlavClub Green Concert
26 - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation - Tele-Club
27 - Samara, Russian Federation - Zvezda
