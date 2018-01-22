ACCEPT Release Video Trailer For Upcoming Russian Concerts

Accept have released a video trailer for their live dates in Russia next month. The clip can be found below.

Dates:

February

23 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora Concert Hall

24 - Moscow, Russian Federation - GlavClub Green Concert

26 - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation - Tele-Club

27 - Samara, Russian Federation - Zvezda

Find Accept's complete tour itinerary at this location.

Accept's The Rise Of Chaos album landed at #13 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 list. Find the feature here.