January 22, 2018, 10 hours ago

ACCEPT Release Video Trailer For Upcoming Russian Concerts

Accept have released a video trailer for their live dates in Russia next month. The clip can be found below.

Dates:

February
23 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora Concert Hall
24 - Moscow, Russian Federation - GlavClub Green Concert
26 - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation - Tele-Club
27 - Samara, Russian Federation - Zvezda

Find Accept's complete tour itinerary at this location.

Accept's The Rise Of Chaos album landed at #13 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 list. Find the feature here.

