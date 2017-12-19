BravePicks 2017 - ACCEPT's The Rise Of Chaos #13
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
13) ACCEPT – The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
Another year – another “accept”able release from the mighty Germany heavy metallers Accept. It seems the band can’t do any wrong since the band’s resurgence with 2010’s Blood Of The Nations and the inclusion of vocalist Mark Tornillo. This machine with the strongest Metal Heart shows no signs of stopping yet and The Rise Of Chaos is another grade A heavy metal release. Nothing unlucky about being the 13th spot on our countdown.
Riff master and guitar extraordinaire Wolf Hoffmann told BW’s Carl Begai in a feature story: "That was one of the things we talked about when we got back together. If we're going to do this right we have to make new albums, and we don't need to make alibi albums. We want to make albums that are relevant. We don't want to be a nostalgia band that just plays the stuff from 30 years ago; we really want to make music that can live up to and compete with the old stuff. I think we've succeeded because our setlist nowadays is 50% new material (as of Blood Of The Nations) and 50% old stuff, which is pretty damn good."
Definitely not a band resting on their laurels.
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)