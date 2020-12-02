ACCEPT’s WOLF HOFFMAN Was “Heartbroken And Sad” When PETER BALTES Left The Band

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada’s The Metal Voice recently spoke to Accept's co-founder and guitarist Wolf Hoffmann about the bands upcoming studio album Too Mean To Die, which will be released January 15, 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. During the chat, Hoffmann also gave his thoughts on the departure of Peter Baltes, the influence of Eddie Van Halen and revisited the legacy of Accept's classic albums Restless And Wild And Balls To The Wall.

When asked about the making and style of Too Mean To Die:

"Brand new songs in the traditional form of Accept and better than ever. It's got a whole bunch of stuff on it which surprised a lot of the people. I have heard comments from people that say it reminds them a little bit of the Blood Of The Nations album as far as the vibe is concerned. Another comment I got was there is a lot of surprising variety on this album. When we started recording and writing the songs, we never had a goal or a plan of what we are trying to achieve that we must do this or do that, we just basically followed where the songs took us and that kind of shaped the album in the end."

What were the pros and cons of releasing an album during a pandemic:

"Ask me again in three months and I will tell you of how good of an idea it was (laughs). We don'’t know when everything is going to go back to normal, if ever, so how long do you postpone everything? Is it really such a good idea to let the album just sit there in the archives until day X which may or not be anytime soon or is it better to give the fans now so they can at least enjoy the music and when the day comes we will see each other on tour again. In a weird way this might actually help album sales because people don't have to buy concert tickets because they can't, maybe more people will buy the album?"

When asked about the absence of long time bassist Peter Baltes:

"It was a little strange for me. I was kind of heartbroken and sad when it happened but at the end of the day what are you going to do, you have to keep on moving, the show must go on. We got a great new guy on bass his name is Mark Motnik and he actually contributed quite a bit to this album, songwriting wise which really surprised me in a good way. I miss Peter but it has been two years and the ship rolls on what can you do.

When asked if Eddie Van Halen influenced by his guitar playing:

"At the end of the day he influenced everybody, anyone who heard him was blown away. He opened up a whole new chapter for every guitar player, but I personally was never really influenced by him. I was more drawn to Ritchie Blackmore and Uli Jon Roth and other players with a little more of the classical European style of playing."

In uncertain times like these you can rely on Accept to deliver the goods - they will not let anything or anyone get them down, not even a virus.

The metal legends prove this definitively with brand new track, "Too Mean To Die". Released as an advance single today, it is intended both as a gift to fans and to wet the appetite for their full-length masterpiece, their 16th studio album Too Mean To Die, which will be released on January via Nuclear Blast.

"Too Mean To Die" is a track full of unrestrained power and pure energy, certain to rip you out of all lethargy and any corona depression, no sooner than the first note hits. The lyric video for the new single can be found below.

Accept mastermind Wolf Hoffmann explains: "We decided to not let ourselves be overly influenced by current events. Fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but of course accompanied with a wink: we are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! Accept do not let themselves get down!"

That's exactly how the title track comes across: driving, uncompromising, turned up to twelve! With a feeling of invincibility - "Too Mean To Die"!

The new album is available on CD, Cassette, 2-LP Vinyl in 8 colors plus as ltd. Edition Delux Box Set containing a CD Digipack, special colored 2-LP with a Pop-Out-Snake, cover patch and a signed autograph by the band as well as digital on all platforms. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Too Mean To Die"

"Overnight Sensation"

"No Ones Master"

"The Undertaker"

"Sucks To Be You"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"How Do We Sleep"

"Not My Problem"

"Samson And Delilah"

"Too Mean To Die" lyric video:

"The Undertaker" video: