AD INFINITUM Release New Acoustic Single “Demons”

As the penultimate song on Chapter I Revisited, “Demons” arises as another emotional and intense performance by Ad Infinitum’s multifaceted vocalist Melissa Bonny, accompanied by harmonic instrumentals while presenting the anthemic character in the chorus. Light as a feather, Melissa gently whispers moments of the lyrics before setting the stage for the second single’s grand finale, taken from the new acoustic album, Chapter I Revisited, to be released digitally this Friday, December 4 via Napalm Records.

Ad Infinitum on “Demons”: “Look what the advent calendar offers you today! We are happy and proud to share the music video and single ‘Demons’ before we can finally introduce you to Chapter I Revisited out on Friday!”

The quartet, fronted by inimitable vocalist Melissa Bonny, have impressively attired the ten songs on Chapter I Revisited as an acoustic arrangement, showcasing how beautifully the hits like "See You In Hell" or “Demons”, amongst others, magically unfold in a more instrumentally-organic environment. Surrounded by gentle guitar playing, the originally dark symphonic metal album transforms to lightness throughout the harmonic approach of instruments. Melissa Bonny’s multifaceted vocal power shines like a bright star in the dark sky and manages to shake the firmament despite the acoustic background, notedly expressed as the powerful growls in “Maleficent” break through the silent surrounding.

Melissa Bonny on Chapter I Revisited: “After the release of Chapter I: Monarchy, we received very positive feedbacks concerning the acoustic bonus tracks. This summer, when we realised that we would probably not tour at all this year, we decided to create something special for the people who support us. We revisited and re-recorded entirely our Chapter I and we gave it a brand new atmosphere. Please welcome Chapter I Revisited!”

(Photo - Claudia Chiodi)