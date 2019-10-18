ADE - Ancient Roman Metal Band Streaming New Single "Imperator"

Ancient Roman metal pioneers, ADE, have just unleashed "Imperator", the new single from the new album, Rise Of The Empire.

With Rise Of The Empire, ADE aims to educate listeners more on ancient history of Rome, specifically the age of Caesar. Still entrenched in traditional old-school death metal, Rise Of The Empire delivers a more mature yet aggressive album suitable for old and new generations of fans interested in the Ancient Rome and epic death metal at its purest.

Digipack deluxe dditions of Rise Of The Empire pre-orders are available at the official record label store here.

Rise Of The Empire is due out for a worldwide release on November 8 via Extreme Metal Music/Rockshots Records. The album's artwork was created by Fabio Timpanaro. Album production was handled by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studios (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour of Penance).

Rise Of The Empire tracklisting:

"Forge The Myth"

"Empire"

"The Gallic Hourglass"

"Chains Of Alesia"

"Once The Die Is Cast"

"Gold Roots Of War"

"Ptolemy Has To Fall"

"Suppress The Riot"

"Veni Vidi Vici"

"The Blithe Ignorance"

"Imperator"

"Imperator":

"Empire" lyric video: