ADRIAN GALYSH Streams "So Close... So Far" From Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition

Rock guitar virtuoso Adrian Galysh has revealed the first single, "So Close... So Far," from his upcoming Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition. Due out July 10th, Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition will include completely re-recorded tracks, the remastered original record, and bonus live tracks.

“Venusian Sunrise was recorded in my parents' basement on a single Alesis 8-Track ADAT recorder. While the performances are commendable for their time, given limited resources at the age of 22 - it lacks what 20 years of experience and advancement in recording technology can now easily provide - richer guitar tones, advanced recording techniques, the palatial keyboard and realistic orchestral sounds of today, and maybe most importantly…real drums!” - Adrian Galysh

Tracklisting:

"Venusian Sunrise" (2018)

"What On Earth" (2018)

"The Blue Jungle" (2018)

"Lullaby Of South Aiken St." (2018)

"Drifting Memories" (2018)

"So Close... So Far" (2018)

"Lydian Dreams" (2018)

"Miss Fabina The Ballerina" (2018)

"In The End" (2018)

"Venusian Sunrise" (1998)

"What On Earth" (1998)

"The Blue Jungle" (1998)

"Lullaby Of South Aiken St." (1998)

"Drifting Memories" (1998)

"So Close... So Far" (1998)

"Lydian Dreams" (1998)

"Miss Fabina The Ballerina" (1998)

"In The End" (1998)

Bonus Tracks:

"The Blue Jungle" (Live in LA 2011)

"Lydian Dreams" (Live in LA 2011)

Click here to pre-order your copy of Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition now.