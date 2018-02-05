AEON ZEN To Release Ephemera: Game Of The Year Edition

Ephemera: Game Of The Year Edition will be released on February 9th. It combines Aeon Zen’s 2014 modern progressive metal concept album Ephemera with the Ephemera Audiobook into one seamless experience.

The Ephemera Audiobook, comprising four chapters of a story expanding upon and extending the storyline of the concept album, was originally only available as a pre-order bonus for the Ephemera album. With this new release, Aeon Zen are making the audiobook universally available, in an even better form. The tracks of Ephemera and its audiobook counterpart are now woven together, rather than being separate entities, to create a flowing, movie-like experience for the listener.

Formed in 2008 around founding member, composer and multi-instrumentalist Rich Hinks, Aeon Zen released their debut album, A Mind’s Portrait, in 2009, quickly followed up by 2010’s The Face Of The Unknown. 2013 saw the release of the band’s third album, Enigma. A departure from previous records, this concept album displayed a band continuing to grow and mature musically while building a solid and increasing fanbase. In 2014, Aeon Zen released their fourth album, Ephemera, to critical acclaim, showing how the band can weave complex musicality and storytelling as they venture into an apocalyptic world, constantly keeping the listener on their toes.

Now, in 2018, Aeon Zen are pleased to complete the Ephemera cycle with the Ephemera: Game Of The Year Edition.

Tracklisting:

"The Entity"

"Soul Machine"

"Part I: Reload, Rewind, Redefine"

"Life?"

"Part II: The War"

"Unite"

"Penumbra"

"The Order Of The Blind"

"Part III: Magnetic Imprints"

"Remembrance"

"Rebuild The Ruins"

"The Space You Wanted"

"Part IV: The Revelation Of The Collective"