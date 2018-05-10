AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER Says He Would Return To American Idol "If It Was Right"; Video Interview

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was recently interviewed by ET correspondent Brooke Anderson at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, to talk about his new documentary, Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb, where he also got candid about his time judging the hit singing competition American Idol, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson. Tyler - who joined the panel in season ten, but left in 2012 after two seasons - says he's watched the Idol reboot with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"I have, and I will also be not politically correct again," Tyler says. "I thought that what we had was very special. Sitting next to J.Lo, I would say things that were totally inappropriate. And this side of me where she sat, black and blue. Because I was right, and it was funny ..."

Tyler shares that he would actually go back to Idol under the right circumstances. "Yes, if it was right," he says. "Sure, and so would Randy."

While Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb has been selected as the opening night film of the Nashville Film Festival on May 10th, the date has also been proclaimed "Steven Tyler Day” by Nashville Mayor David Briley. In addition, Tyler will perform with Nashville-based The Loving Mary Band at The Woods at Fontanel on May 12th.

“Nashville is a key part of my musical journey and has had an influential place in my career, so this recognition from the city is a tremendous honor,” said Tyler. “I’m also so touched that the Nashville Film Festival selected Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb to kick off opening night of this year’s event with our world premiere.”

Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel

30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

July

7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent

15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea

30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real

August

2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town