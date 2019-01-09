AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN Producer GLEN BALLARD Lists Malibu Beach Cottage For Just Under $8 Million; Photo Gallery

Glen Ballard, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter (Alanis Morissette, Michael Jackson) and producer (Aerosmith, Van Halen), is ready to sell his slice of Malibu, reports Los Angeles Times. His oceanfront cottage is on the market for $7.995 million.

Built in 1940, the 1,100-square-foot home holds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms in one story. A dolphin-themed weather vane sits atop a rounded sun room toward the back, making the property a unique entry to the Malibu coastline.

Inside, living spaces include a kitchen with a breakfast bar and a living room with a white-painted brick fireplace. Hardwood lines the floors.

Out back, a wraparound deck with daybeds descends to 40 feet of water frontage. A brick patio and two-car garage are found at the front of the property.

Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman holds the listing. Read more, and view a photo gallery, at latimes.com.

(Photo - Douglas Elliman Real Estate)