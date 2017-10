Available for streaming below is video of New York hardcore legends, Agnostic Front, performing their classic track, “Gotta Go”, live at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in 2013. “Gotta Go” is featured on the band’s 1998 album, Something’s Gotta Give.

Agnostic Front perform next on November 9th at Mama Roux’s in Birmingham, England. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.