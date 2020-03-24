AirGigs – A Work From Home Resource Providing Service For Music Artists Amidst Pandemic

Nearly 95 percent of an artist’s income comes from touring (Business Insider). However, with venues closed and stages going dark, musicians, vocalists and audio engineers are desperately seeking innovative ways to create a new revenue stream. AirGigs – the industry’s first online marketplace platform for hiring professional musical artists and engineers – is one very viable solution.

Offering a vast array of services, including session work, engineering/mixing and lessons, AirGigs allows music professionals the opportunity to provide their talents to a worldwide network of songwriters, producers and content creators from the comfort of their own homes. The innovative online platform was designed to give artists and professionals a space to create individualized service pages to offer their expertise while simultaneously promoting these talents to a wide-range of creators. The talent on the platform ranges from Grammy® Award-winners to some of today’s top emerging artists.

Founded by musicians – for musicians—AirGigs’ mission is to provide the music community with new possibilities and opportunities via remote collaboration, says AirGigs Co-Founder David Blacker.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that services like AirGigs are available to the artist community to continue the creative process and to help artists diversify revenue streams outside of touring,” said Blacker. “What makes the platform unique is that our users can create their own service listings, set their own rates, receive reviews, collect funds and can be found by music creators all over the world via one central platform.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, AirGigs is working on rolling out live streaming performances via their Facebook page (which will allow musicians to accept donations with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to each artist) and will be creating a series of resources on their blog that will outline opportunities and advice for musicians seeking new ways to stay productive and working in the midst of the crisis. Prior to the pandemic, AirGigs collected 10 percent of all monies earned through their platform, however during the crisis artists who withdraw $250.00 or more at a time from their sales, will receive a two percent cash bonus.

“Our new cash bonus program, coupled with live performance streaming and resource blog, are just some of the new initiatives that we are putting in place to assist our artist community,” said Blacker. “We encourage everyone to stay tuned for more resources that will soon be available.”

AirGigs launched in 2012 as the first marketplace platform for hiring professional session musicians, vocalists and audio engineers online.

Now, with members in over 150 countries working from their recording studios, the site gives music creators direct access to world class studio talent –anywhere there’s an internet connection. Songwriters, music producers, bands and creatives can hire talent to enhance their existing productions, or they can produce an entire song from composition to mastering completely online.

AirGigs’ mission is to give musicians the freedom, resources and opportunities to manifest their creative vision and share it with the world.

Head to AirGigs.com for additional information.