Financial Advice For Traveling To Gigs

There's nothing quite like the frenzy and excitement of a live event. Seeing your favorite bands performing your favorite songs is a thrill unlike any other, but it can be an incredibly expensive experience to enjoy. From the travel to the food costs, let alone the high prices you find in most entertainment venues, finding ways to cut how much you spend is vital. There are plenty of ways to ensure that your bank balance doesn't take as much of a beating just because you want to enjoy a good night out. Simply follow these tips and your wallet will be in a much better condition on the morning after the night before.

Have Flexible Plans

The best way to cut your costs is to stay flexible when it comes to your travel arrangements. If you're traveling by bus, train, or plane, you can get some fantastic savings simply by buying your tickets at the right time. From holiday bargain prices to essential tips from Nerd Wallet, the more flexible you stay with your travel arrangements, the more likely that you'll be able to find the bargains that keep money in your pocket.

Prepare Your Own Food

When you go to a gig, event, or weekend festival, you can be sure that food costs are going to be high. Vendors at events have a captive audience who often have little choice but to spend over the odds when they get hungry. Make plenty of sandwiches, pack snacks, and do some research on the best snacks to take to any kind of event or gig.

Budget and Cash

Having a cash safety net is always an excellent way to get yourself out of scrapes, but it's also good for ensuring that you don't get forced to buy food or drink that's been too highly priced. Always take the time to create a gig budget and remember to take some cash with you. You can get short term loans to cover your expenses, and that could end up saving you more money than you think.

Ride Shares and Lifts

Traveling by car is one of the cheapest ways to get to a gig, but you can cut those gas costs even more by getting more people in your vehicle or jumping into someone else's. When everyone can contribute to the gas, everyone pays less (and your carbon footprint will drop too!). Check local Facebook pages or dedicated band pages on social media or use ride-sharing apps to find other fans going to the same gig, and your costs can dramatically reduce.

Get a Job

You don't have to find entirely new employment just to get to a gig, but you can save money on ticket prices by becoming a volunteer. Many venues hire volunteers for bar work or crowd control, and for those volunteers the workload is far offset by free entry and the potential to meet their favorite stars. Although there has been a rise in online gigs, there's nothing quite like being there, and most volunteering opportunities are carried out in four of five-hour shifts. So, for weekend festivals, it's a great way to get in for free and still have plenty of time to explore.

Don't let the cost of going to gigs put you off. The more you research, the more that you can find ways to cut expenses. Plan right, and you could be enjoying your favorite bands for much less than you ever thought possible.