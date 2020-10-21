ALDO NOVA Streaming "Hey Ladi Dadi" Single

Canadian rocker, musician and Grammy winning writer/producer Aldo Nova (as the character Andy Christos), is streaming the new single, "Hey Ladi Dadi", taken from the rock opera, The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage. Listen below. Available to buy or stream on all the digital outlets, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and everywhere music is available.

"Hey Ladi Dadi", musically and lyrically describes the character of Andy Christos, interpreted by Aldo Nova, and is taken from The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage, which is about the trials and tribulations of a young musical prodigy called Eddie Gage that gets signed to the Trait record label by Andy Christos, the president of Trait Records that makes Eddie sign a lifetime recording contract where Eddie pretty much becomes his slave. Andy though is a lot more than he seems, which is a man who has plans for world domination, and "Hey Ladi Dadi" is sung from the perspective of Andy himself, and the lyrics tell of how he intends to do it. Musically, it is almost metal but the music doesn't use the standard commonly used chords as most songs today, but rather all heavy guitar riffs, all played in chromatic scales, which give emphasis to the lyrics and character of Andy Christos.

Aldo Nova recently released an official video for the song "I'm A Survivor", from his 2018 album, Aldo Nova 2.0. Watch below.

“We’re all "Survivors”, COVID 19 won’t keep us down," says Aldo Nova on his live stage setup for the filming of the video.

The video also features Timothy Gaines (bass), Billy Carmassi (drums), Mike Bruno (rhythm guitar) and Sebastien Cloutier (keyboards). Directed and edited by Christian Jacques. Lighting design by Pierre E. Roy.

The song is pure rock with a capital "R" with a message from Aldo to never give up and never give in no matter how much life beats you down, just fight and get back up and kick it in the teeth.