ALICE COOPER And DESMOND CHILD "Cooking Up A Masterpiece For Next Year"

Hit songwriter Desmond Child (KISS, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith), who collaborated with Alice Cooper on his hugely successful Trash album from 1989, has revealed the pair are working together again.

According to Child, "Schools’s out for the summer! Alice Cooper and I are cooking up a ginormous, poisonous anthemic masterpiece for next year. So exciting to work with the rock genius and visionary Alice Cooper again. Remember our album Trash? Listen to it from start to finish now. Sounds like we just recorded last week... it’s eternal like Alice. Stay tuned for more updates!"