ALICE COOPER Announces US Tour With TESLA And LITA FORD; Video Trailer

Just announced: Alice Cooper is hitting the road this summer in cities across the US with Tesla and special guest, Lita Ford. A video trailer can be found below.

VIP pre-sale begins tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22 (10 AM local). Sign up to get notified here. Tickets go on sale beginning January 24 (10 AM, local) here.

Cooper has extended his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which debuted in the Summer of 2019, into 2020. The Summer 2020 leg of the tour kicks off May 30 and runs through June 27.

It follows the Spring 2020 leg, which launches on March 31 in Niagara Falls and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. The April 1-22 concerts feature special guest Lita Ford and include several stops in Canada. The new tour dates are listed below.

May

30 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

June

3 - Denver, CO - Budweiser Events Center

5 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar World Casino

6 - Topeka, KS - Stormont Vail Events Center

7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

12 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort and Casino

13 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

14 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

16 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pav

17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

21 - Baltimore, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel (no Tesla)

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

27 - Detroit, MI - DTE