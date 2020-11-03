ALICE COOPER - "Elected" Fact Video Streaming

November 3, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock rarities alice cooper

ALICE COOPER - "Elected" Fact Video Streaming

Alice Cooper has released a Fact Video for "Elected", the single released in September 1972, and featured on the Billion Dollar Babies album (1973). Check it out below:

Alice Cooper recently released a new lyric video for "Elected". Check it out below, and download/stream the track here.

"I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing" says Alice. "I have absolutely no idea what to do."

Support Alice with the official 2020 Alice Cooper For President merchandise line, here.



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

Latest Reviews