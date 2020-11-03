ALICE COOPER - "Elected" Fact Video Streaming

Alice Cooper has released a Fact Video for "Elected", the single released in September 1972, and featured on the Billion Dollar Babies album (1973). Check it out below:

"I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing" says Alice. "I have absolutely no idea what to do."

