ALICE COOPER's Greatest Hits To Be Reissued On Silver Vinyl Next Week; ZZ TOP Titles On Pink And Purple Vinyl Later This Month

Beginning on Tuesday, January 8th and continuing each Tuesday through the rest of the month, Rhino's Start Your Ear Off Right campaign will return with limited edition vinyl titles from some of the most celebrated acts in music.

Available on Tuesday, January 8th is Alice Cooper's Greatest Hits (originally released in 1974), pressed on silver vinyl and limited to 3,000 copies.

Tracklisting:

"I'm Eighteen"

"Is It My Body"

"Desperado"

"Under My Wheels"

"Be My Lover"

"School's Out"

"Hello Hooray"

"Elected"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Teenage Lament '74"

"Muscle Of Love"

On Tuesday, January 15th, two ZZ Top titles will be released: El Loco (pink vinyl), limited to 5,300 copies, and Tejas (purple vinyl), limited to 5,300 copies.

El Loco tracklisting:

"Tube Snake Boogie"

"I Wanna Drive You Home"

"Ten Foot Pole"

"Leila"

"Don't Tease Me"

"It's So Hard"

"Pearl Necklace"

"Groovy Little Hippie Pad"

"Heaven, Hell Or Houston"

"Party On The Patio"

Tejas tracklisting:

"It's Only Love"

"Arrested For Driving While Blind"

"El Diablo"

"Snappy Kakkie"

"Enjoy And Get It On"

"Ten Dollar Man"

"Pan Am Highway Blues"

"Avalon Hideaway"

"She's A Heartbreaker"

These will be available only at participating brick and mortar retail outlets. For a full list, head here.