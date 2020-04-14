ALICIA SILVERSTONE Thought It Was “Rude” To Be Called “The AEROSMITH Chick … Now I Think It’s Hilarious”

At the young age of 17, Alicia Silverstone’s career was about to get a major boost when Aerosmith approached her during the Get A Grip (1993) era when her provocative scenes appeared on the videos for "Cryin'", "Amazing" and "Crazy”, making the songs major hits on MTV and radio.

Silverstone tells Cinema Blend: “I do remember when I was in the Aerosmith videos and people would call me ‘The Aerosmith chick,’ and I was like 17 and I was very offended! Because I was like, ‘I’m a very serious actress. How could you? The Aerosmith chick? That was really… and now I think it’s hilarious! But at the time, I was like, ‘That’s so rude.’”

Currently the official videos have the following views on YouTube: "Cryin'" (243 million), "Amazing" (171 million) and "Crazy” (520 million)