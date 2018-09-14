ALLEGAEON Featured In New "First Concert Ever" Episode; Video
On this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series First Concert Ever, members of Allegaeon chat about the first concerts they ever went to:
Obscura have announced a winter 2019 headlining tour beginning on February 1st in Germany and ending on February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A full list of confirmed tour dates in available below.
Tour dates (with Fallujah, Allegaeon, First Fragment)
February
1 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
2 - Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau
3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
5 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
6 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
8 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
9 - Paris, France - Trabendo
10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
13 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
15 - Lyon, France - CCO
16 - Milan, Italy - Legend
17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
18 - Wien, Austria - Arena
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse