ALTER BRIDGE - MYLES KENNEDY, BRIAN MARSHALL Featured In New Gear Gods "Rigged" Videos

Alter Bridge vocalist / guitarist Myles Kennedy and bassist Brian Marshall are both featured in new episodes of "Rigged", which can be seen below courtesy of Gear Gods.

After 14 years performing together, five full-length studio albums, and countless sold-out shows around the globe, there aren’t many items left on a band’s bucket list. For Alter Bridge, one of the remaining list items was crossed off in October 2017 when the band performed two sold-out shows at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. Those career-defining shows were captured and combined in the Napalm Records worldwide release Live At The Royal Albert Hall, available now.

“I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt. It’s something that none of us are going to forgot,” explains Myles Kennedy in a recently released trailer that can be seen below.

Live At The Royal Albert Hall is a 21-song collection that features some of Alter Bridge’s biggest hits, fan favorites and even a couple of rarities including “Words Darker Than Their Wings” - a song the band had never played live previously. Songs like “Before Tomorrow Comes,” “Ghost Of Days Gone By,” “The Last Hero,” and “Broken Wings” all find new life with the unique arrangements presented by Dobson and the Parallax Orchestra performing alongside the band.

Live At The Royal Albert Hall tracklisting:



"Slip To The Void”

"Addicted To Pain”

"Before Tomorrow Comes”

"The Writing On The Wall”

"Cry Of Achilles”

"In Loving Memory”

"Fortress”

"Ties That Bind”

"The Other Side”

"Brand New Start”

"Ghost Of Days Gone By”

"The Last Hero”

"The End Is Here”

"Words Darker Than Their Wings”

"Waters Rising”

"Lover”

"Wonderful Life/Watch Over You”

"This Side Of Fate”

"Broken Wings”

"Blackbird”

"Open Your Eyes”

“Words Darker Than Their Wings” video:

“Addicted To Pain” video:

“The End Is Here” video:

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's review of Alter Bridge - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, click here.