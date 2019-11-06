ALTER BRIDGE Perform “Wouldn’t You Rather” From JIMI HENDRIX’s Flat; Video

Guitar Interactive Magazine caught up with Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti from Alter Bridge for an exclusive performance of the band's new single "Wouldn't You Rather" from the Jimi Hendrix Flat in London, plus chat about the latest album and upcoming tour.

On the heels of wrapping up the successful Victorious Sky Tour alongside Skillet and Dirty Honey, Alter Bridge have achieved another milestone in their 15-year career. The latest album Walk The Sky (Napalm Records) has brought the band comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips their first ever #1 on Top Current Albums chart.

The band’s newest release found a home at #1 on over a dozen charts around the globe including: Top Current Albums (US), Billboard Top Albums (US), Current Hard Music Albums (US), Current Rock Albums (US), Current Alternative Albums (US), Record Label Independent Current Albums (US), Record Label Independent Current Album Consumption (US), Internet Albums (US), Top Albums – Market Share – ADA (US), Top Albums with TEA (US), Hard Music (Canada), Top Hard Music Albums (Canada), 100 Independent Albums (UK), Rock & Metal Chart (UK), Top 100 Swiss Albums (Switzerland).

Walk The Sky entered the official album Charts at #3 in Austria, Scotland and the Swedish Hard Rock Charts, at #4 in the UK and Canada at #5 in Germany, at #7 in Australia and #16 in the US Billboard 200.

“15 years into our career as Alter Bridge and we finally have a #1 for album sales in America! We are over the moon to say the least. More important, we are forever grateful to the fans for making it happen,” explains Myles Kennedy.

“We are so honored and excited about the response to the new album. It is a testament to how incredible our fans are and the support they always give us. Thanks to everyone who picked the album up and helped us achieve another career first for Alter Bridge,” adds Mark Tremonti.

Tracklisting:

"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)