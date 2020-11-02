ALTER BRIDGE Release Official Lyric Video For New Song “Last Rites”, Written During COVID-19 Lockdown

Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their original song, “Last Rites”, from the upcoming EP Walk The Sky 2.0.

The video uses a dark and mystical aesthetic utilizing a fortune teller making a prediction based on the song’s lyrics. The song was born from an idea that bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips began sharing after the cancellation of their entire 2020 touring schedule and written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Last Rites” is available on all streaming partners and the lyric video can be seen below:

The new Walk The Sky 2.0 EP is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations, and set for release on November 6. These include a Jewelcase CD (available worldwide), Jewelcase CD + t-shirt (Napalm Records exclusive worldwide except North America), cream coloured Vinyl Gatefold LP (available worldwide), and a limited edition Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl Gatefold LP (Napalm Records Mailorder only).

The album will also be available in a digital bundle with the original Walk The Sky and Walk The Sky 2.0 EP together as well as a limited edition 2-CD Earbook with both versions included (Napalm Records Mailorder only). All versions of Walk The Sky 2.0 can be ordered here.

Walk The Sky 2.0 tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"Wouldn’t You Rather" (Live)

"Pay No Mind" (Live)

"Native Son" (Live)

"Godspeed" (Live)

"In The Deep" (Live)

"Dying Light" (Live)

In other news, Alter Bridge's latest single, “Native Son”, which has racked up over five million worldwide streams to date, has broken into the US Top 40 at Active Rock radio. The band released a video for the single - an animated short created completely using stop-animation techniques and incorporating origami to create a unique visual effect. The video for “Native Son” was created by Stefano Bertelli and can be seen below:

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)