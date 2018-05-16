AMARANTHE Complete Album #5 - "Very Certainly The Best And Strongest Of Our Entire Career"

Swedish pop-metallers Amaranthe have completed their as-yet-untitled fifth album. Guitarist Olof Mörck comments:

"With a newborn album it is easy for an artist to fall into hyperbole, and rants of how it is the best thing you have ever done - but for the first time I can confidently say that this album very certainly the best and strongest of our entire career. Soon enough, you will get to hear for yourself and judge - now, time to leave Denmark behind, and after two months, return HOME!!"

Vocalist Elize Ryd adds: "I have loved every second, to write, create and making this album. I can’t wait to reveal the name of our 5th baby, let it loose into the world to live its own life and spread the message all by itself. It feels to me already like the most strong and confident child of ours. The support has been important, and I’m so grateful to everyone involved."

Amaranthe are gearing up for three shows through the Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia. Details are available below.

May

18 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

19 - Riga, Latvia - Klubs Melnā Piektdiena

20 - Talinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

Ticket information is available here.